Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery teacher still inspiring youth, educators 30 years later

Congrats, Mrs. Calhoun! You're this week's Class Act!!
Congrats, Mrs. Calhoun! You're this week's Class Act!!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re getting closer to the end of the year and today, we’re honoring a teacher who has been working in the classroom for 30 years.

Karen Key Calhoun’s love for education started early.

“My mom taught for 34 years, and she taught kindergarten the longest and I would go and help her,” Calhoun said.

Now, she’s trying to spark that excitement in her pre-k students at Blount Elementary School.

“This first time, you get everybody when they’re teeny tiny and you get to mold them. They come in, bright-eyed and excited,” Calhoun added. She’s been molding kids for 30 years, making strong first impressions that last a lifetime.

Her impact can be seen and felt across our area. That’s because some of her tiny students have gone on, grown up and are now teachers too. “I have so many that have talked to me and said they inspired me to be an educator. So, I think that’s why I’m here, to inspire others,” Calhoun added.

Even though it’s obvious she is an inspiration, it’s always nice to be recognized and reminded that your work doesn’t go unnoticed. That’s why one of her current student’s parents nominated Calhoun for the award.

“That’s wonderful to know that one of my parents thinks so highly of me,” Calhoun said.

Congratulations, Mrs. Calhoun! You are indeed a Class Act!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful and the scene was released.
All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church
A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Two people have died after separate crashes Sunday, according to Montgomery Police.
2 dead after separate crashes Sunday

Latest News

Pollard Hall is a contributing resource to the proposed Selma University Historic District.
Rep. Sewell announces $750k for Selma University to preserve Pollard Hall
Two Alabama women have proven it’s never too late to seek a college education. (L) Elaine...
2 Alabama women proving it’s never too late to graduate
“I was extremely elated about seeing the work that we do here being showcased.”
BTW High School recognized for helping students apply for college
Graduation Day
LIST: Spring 2023 college graduation ceremony times in central Alabama