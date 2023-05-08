Montgomery teacher still inspiring youth, educators 30 years later

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re getting closer to the end of the year and today, we’re honoring a teacher who has been working in the classroom for 30 years.

Karen Key Calhoun’s love for education started early.

“My mom taught for 34 years, and she taught kindergarten the longest and I would go and help her,” Calhoun said.

Now, she’s trying to spark that excitement in her pre-k students at Blount Elementary School.

“This first time, you get everybody when they’re teeny tiny and you get to mold them. They come in, bright-eyed and excited,” Calhoun added. She’s been molding kids for 30 years, making strong first impressions that last a lifetime.

Her impact can be seen and felt across our area. That’s because some of her tiny students have gone on, grown up and are now teachers too. “I have so many that have talked to me and said they inspired me to be an educator. So, I think that’s why I’m here, to inspire others,” Calhoun added.

Even though it’s obvious she is an inspiration, it’s always nice to be recognized and reminded that your work doesn’t go unnoticed. That’s why one of her current student’s parents nominated Calhoun for the award.

“That’s wonderful to know that one of my parents thinks so highly of me,” Calhoun said.

Congratulations, Mrs. Calhoun! You are indeed a Class Act!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.