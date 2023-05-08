Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: suspect fired shots at deputies during stolen vehicle chase

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect in an alleged stolen vehicle chase fired shots at deputies on Monday morning, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Deputies received reports of a female walking on Perkins Wood Rd. in Somerville earlier on the morning of May 8. She told deputies her vehicle had just been stolen.

The deputies located the vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and tried to elude, according to deputies. During the pursuit, the subject shot at deputies from the car. Deputies did not return fire at the subject.

The vehicle stopped at a residence on Wilson Mountain Rd. where the subject attempted to flee on foot. The subject was apprehended by a K9 unit near the Wilson Moutain Rd. residence. A firearm was recovered at the scene as well.

Law enforcement urges people in the area to use caution on Wilson Mountain Rd. due to the large police presence. The scene is secure at this time.

Nothing further is available at this time.

