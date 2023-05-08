Advertise
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times

Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, May 8, at approximately 12:30 A.M., Dothan PD officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a patient who showed up with multiple stab wounds.

According to DPD, the victim stated the suspect, Lorenzo Harris, with whom she had a prior relationship with, showed up at her residence in the 400 block of Appletree Street wanting to retrieve personal property.

While there, a verbal argument started during which time Harris retrieved a knife from inside the residence and began stabbing her multiple times in the arm, back and head.

Her injuries were not life threatening and she is expected to fully recover.

Lorenzo Daquan Harris, 27 years-old of Pansey, AL was located and taken into custody.

He was charged with Attempted Murder and currently has no bond.

