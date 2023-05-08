Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, May 8, at approximately 12:30 A.M., Dothan PD officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a patient who showed up with multiple stab wounds.

According to DPD, the victim stated the suspect, Lorenzo Harris, with whom she had a prior relationship with, showed up at her residence in the 400 block of Appletree Street wanting to retrieve personal property.

While there, a verbal argument started during which time Harris retrieved a knife from inside the residence and began stabbing her multiple times in the arm, back and head.

Her injuries were not life threatening and she is expected to fully recover.

Lorenzo Daquan Harris, 27 years-old of Pansey, AL was located and taken into custody.

He was charged with Attempted Murder and currently has no bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.