Selma police investigating 2 weekend shootings, robbery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have released information on three separate incidents from the weekend that are under investigation.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford said there were shootings on both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday one was called in around 7 p.m. Fulford said officers found the male victim in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Street with a gunshot wound in his pelvic area.

Police said the victim was taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center before being flown to Baptist South. His current condition is not known.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Vaughan’s emergency room for a different gunshot victim. Fulford said this victim told officers he was standing near St. John Street when shots were fired from an unknown area, hitting him several times.

This victim’s condition was not released either.

Police are also investigating a store robbery from the 1200 block of Highland Avenue Saturday evening. Police say the employees reported that two males came in with a concealed weapon. Police said the employees told them the robbers restrained them, took several times then fled out the back. No injuries were reported.

No suspects were announced in any of these incidents. Police are asking anyone with information to call 334-874-2190.

