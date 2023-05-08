Shuckers overpower Biscuits to split series, 15-8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Shuckers (15-12) had an offensive explosion in the fifth inning and never looked back as they defeated the Biscuits (14-13) 15-8 on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Anthony Molina opened his sixth start of the season with a one-two-three opening frame for Montgomery. Christian Mejias responded by retiring the side in order as well to open his fourth start of the season and move the game into the second inning.

Biloxi struck first off a single from Felix Valerio that brought in Wes Clarke, but the Shuckers could not bring in the runners at second and third. The bats came alive for the Biscuits with two outs in the bottom of the second. A 347 ft. home run from Blake Hunt, along with back-to-back RBI-doubles from Alexander Ovalles and Alika Williams, gave Montgomery a 3-1 lead at the end of the second.

Jeferson Quero hit an RBI-double and Wes Clarke sacrificed on a fly-out to center field to tie the game at three. With runners on first and third, Joe Gray Jr. grounded into a double play to end the top-frame. Austin Shenton singled for the Biscuits, but Mejias recorded two more strikeouts to move into the fourth inning.

John Doxakis (1-1) entered the game for the Biscuits, and the lefty was able to record a hitless inning to keep the game tied. Montgomery found success in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs off a double from Williams, a balk, and a wild pitch to make the score 6-3. Mejias struck out the next batter, but the righty was replaced by James Meeker (1-2) to finish the inning.

The Shuckers responded once again, scoring six runs off two doubles, a single, and a triple with two outs on the board before Michael Mercado checked in for Doxakis. The Biscuits failed to respond in the bottom of the fifth after being retired in order with the score at 9-6 for Biloxi.

Enmanuel Mejia took the mound for Montgomery in the sixth, and Biloxi extended their lead to five after a balk and a single from Carlos D. Rodriguez. After Brandon Knarr took over for the Shuckers, Ovalles hit an RBI-single to cut the deficit to four and a bases-loaded walk from Knarr made the score 11-8. However, the Biscuits were unable to bring in any more runs as the game moved into the seventh.

Victor Muñoz took the mound to open the inning, retiring the side in order to keep Montgomery in striking distance. The Biscuits loaded the bases again with one out in the bottom-frame, but Williams hit into a double play to keep the score 11-8.

After getting runners on first and second to start the ninth inning, the next three at-bats saw Quero hit an RBI-single to the wall in left field, Tyler Black hit an RBI-single into center field, and Wes Clarke hit a two-RBI double to center field, making the score 15-8 entering the bottom of the ninth. Cam Robinson looked to close the game for Biloxi, and the righty would do just that after striking out three to clinch the victory.

The Biscuits hit the road for a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies starting on Tuesday, May 9th. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET and features a projected pitching matchup of Sean Hunley (1-1) for Montgomery against DJ Hertz for Tennessee.

