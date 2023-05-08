Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for five days so far

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Those living in a small town in Jefferson County are frustrated because a train has blocked their main entrance and exit for five days now.

“I mean honestly, we feel like prisoners in the town,” said AJ Caro.

Residents say since Wednesday, the train has remained parked on Cardiff Lynn’s Crossing Road with no end in sight. Cardiff is right by Brookside and has around 50-55 people.

Many of those living in the area have called the emergency number just to be told the train will move within the hour or the next day, yet it remains still.

This could cause public safety problems if first responders need to get through, among plenty of other issues.

“Have a lot of elderly people out here that have medical issues,” said Grant Huey. “We have kids out here that cannot get on the school bus. If they get on the school bus, then they crawl under the train to get to the bus stop. Our mail don’t run when the train’s blocking so we can’t get any of our mail.”

While there, WBRC Fox 6 saw a young girl passed through the train so she could get to her grandmother on the other side.

Residents say the only other way in or out of the area takes drivers an extra 30 minutes out of the way.

“The alternate route they say we have is so dangerous that a bus can’t go through there,” said Tiffany Caro.

Other residents say the road isn’t paved, adding it’s curvy and full of potholes: “There’s barely enough room for any of our vehicles to share the road together. If we have to fight with construction vehicles, it’s over.”

At this point, residents say they feel forgotten and they just want help before something much more serious happens.

“The thing is, just think about the children and the elderly here and the sick,” said Caro. “I mean, common sense y’all. That’s all we care about: getting them safe, getting them an education, and helping the sick.”

We reached out to Norfolk Southern to ask what the problem is and how long the train will stay there, but we’re still awaiting a response as of Sunday night.

