Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WSFA’s Hometown Tours series heads to Prattville

This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hitting the road for our latest Hometown Tours destination:...
This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hitting the road for our latest Hometown Tours destination: Prattville!(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hitting the road for our latest Hometown Tours destination: Prattville!

During our Hometown Tour, we will catch up with what’s new and happening in the city of Prattville, including this weekend’s Prattville CityFest. Our crews will be live from the Prattville Creekwalk from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The annual Prattville CityFest event will kick off with a free concert from The Tip Tops on Friday. On Saturday, gates will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food, arts and crafts, shopping, live entertainment and children’s activities and more will be available throughout the two-day event.

General admission is $2. Military admission is $1. Children five years of age and younger get in for free.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful and the scene was released.
All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church
A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Two people have died after separate crashes Sunday, according to Montgomery Police.
2 dead after separate crashes Sunday

Latest News

Congrats, Mrs. Calhoun! You're this week's Class Act!!
Montgomery teacher still inspiring youth, educators 30 years later
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
A bill supporting Mandatory Liability Insurance for Alabamians serving in the military has been...
Alabama HB 210, providing exception to MLI for military signed into law
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far