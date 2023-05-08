WSFA’s Hometown Tours series heads to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hitting the road for our latest Hometown Tours destination: Prattville!

During our Hometown Tour, we will catch up with what’s new and happening in the city of Prattville, including this weekend’s Prattville CityFest. Our crews will be live from the Prattville Creekwalk from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The annual Prattville CityFest event will kick off with a free concert from The Tip Tops on Friday. On Saturday, gates will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food, arts and crafts, shopping, live entertainment and children’s activities and more will be available throughout the two-day event.

General admission is $2. Military admission is $1. Children five years of age and younger get in for free.

