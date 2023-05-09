12 Alabama students accept U.S. Service Academy appointments

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A dozen Alabama students have accepted appointments to a U.S. Service Academy, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, has confirmed.

Those students include:

United States Air Force Academy:

Pruitt Dobbs Bain: Son of Charles Mark and Ginger Bain; Montgomery, AL; Trinity Presbyterian Upper School

Carson James Hall: Son of Ray and Dawn Hall; Ranburne, AL; Ranburne High School

Patrick Christopher Davidson: Son of Rick and Kelly Davidson; Auburn, AL; Auburn High School

Jeff Kwon: Son of Kihwang and Mikyung Kwon; Montgomery, AL; Loveless Academic Magnet Program School

Jane Wright: Daughter of Hess and Carolyn Wright; Demopolis, AL; Demopolis High School

United States Military Academy:

William Haddon James: Son of Scott and Jamie James; Birmingham, AL; Evangel Christian School

Samuel Cade Waggoner: Son of M. Hagan and Jennifer Baxtor Waggoner; Auburn, AL; Lee-Scott Academy

United States Merchant Marine Academy:

Richard Joseph Schneider IV: Son of Richard and Trudy Schneider; Birmingham, AL; Oak Mountain High School

Calvin Burton: Son of Robert and Julianne Burton; Huntsville, AL; Grissom High School

Nathan Villamora: Son of Ernesto and Tahnia Villamora; Fairhope, AL; Marion Military Institute

United States Naval Academy:

Connor Ramones: Son of Paul and Stephanie Ramones; Salem, AL; Smiths Station High School

John Isaac Roberts: Son of Benjamin W. and Jennifer H. Roberts; Andalusia, AL; Riff Valley Academy, Kijabe, Kenya

“America’s national security depends on brave young men and women who are willing to serve in our armed forces,” Sen. Tuberville said. “I am proud that some of our most talented young Alabamians have stepped forward to answer the call to defend our country. They’ve worked extremely hard to receive their academy appointments, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to make our state and country proud.”

U.S. Service Academies provide students wishing to serve in the military with the opportunity to serve while obtaining higher education. Service academy appointees go through an extensive process to receive a nomination. Applicants complete the required ACT and SAT exams and provide letters of recommendation, a school transcript, and the required application form.

Upon graduation, students must commit to five years of active duty.

