Arrest made following stolen vehicle chase from Montgomery to Millbrook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle chase across city limits Monday afternoon ended with an arrest.

Maj. Saba Coleman said Montgomery’s SWAT tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Atlanta Highway and Arden Road at about 1:20 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

Coleman said the suspect vehicle fled into adjacent jurisdictions beyond the city limits. It ended in the area of Lake Shore Drive and Caroline Drive in Millbrook.

Coleman said Curt Lucas, 32, was charged first-degree theft of property and third-degree escape. Lucas was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Millbrook Police Department, and Coosada Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.