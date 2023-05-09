Auburn University warns of scam callers impersonating campus security

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s campus security team says several parents have reported getting spoofed phone calls in the past 48 hours. These calls appear to be from the campus safety department with the number 334-844-8888.

Campus security says these scammers imitated law enforcement officers and told the parents that their student had been arrested or was about to be arrested. The callers reportedly requested money to keep the charge off the student’s record, bond the student out of jail, or put them into a diversion program.

The campus safety and security department is reminding the public they will never call people and ask for money under any circumstances. They say to never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email, and be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Those who have fallen victim to this scam are encouraged to report it to Auburn police at 334-501-3100, option 1.

