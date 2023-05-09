Advertise
Bates House of Turkey holds grand opening for Montgomery location

Bates House of Turkey held a grand opening for its new location in Montogmery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bates House of Turkey, a longtime staple in Butler County and beyond, held a grand opening for its newest location in Montgomery.

The new location is at the Westminster Shopping Center at Carter Hill Road and Zelda Road.

The Bates family is celebrating a century of business, having originally opened a free-range turkey farm in 1923. Bill Bates expanded the turkey farm near Fort Deposit, opening the famed turkey house restaurant in Greenville in 1970.

Bates, who passed away in 2013, recalled during a 2005 interview with WSFA 12 News that it all got started when his great-aunt gave his father nine turkey eggs as a wedding present. The business has been going strong for more than five generations.

The Bates family also provides the ceremonial turkeys every year for Alabama’s governor to “pardon” at Thanksgiving.

