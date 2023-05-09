Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog

No sound: A Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog. (ProfessionalEye3568/Reddit)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says a bomb-sniffing dog handler has been removed from handling duties after being seen on camera aggressively pulling a dog.

Video shot Sunday and shared on social media shows the handler aggressively pulling the dog on its leash around a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

TSA says the handler’s behavior is unacceptable and not within the high standards to which they hold their officers.

The video was shared with local TSA leadership on Sunday, and the employee has been removed from handling duties pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The agency says the dog was taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam and was found to be in good health.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday
Two people have died after separate crashes Sunday, according to Montgomery Police.
2 dead after separate crashes Sunday
More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to local congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Bates House of Turkey holds grand opening for Montgomery location
A bill supporting Mandatory Liability Insurance for Alabamians serving in the military has been...
Alabama HB 210, providing exception to MLI for military signed into law

Latest News

The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Student killed on graduation night when car falls on him
A possible meteorite hit a home in New Jersey.
Possible meteorite hits home in New Jersey