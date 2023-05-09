Daily shower and thunderstorm chances all week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The summer pattern is going nowhere as the second week of May continues. Each day will be in the middle to upper 80s with noticeably high humidity, partly to mostly cloudy skies and random showers and thunderstorms.

Many will soar even higher up into the lower 90s for Mother’s Day weekend. It won’t be the first time Montgomery reaches 90 degrees in 2023, but it could very well be the first time we string together multiple 90-degree days in a row.

Middle and upper 80s will be around through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The daily heat and humidity will lead to a medium chance of daily showers and thunderstorms through at least Friday. No one day looks overly wet or stormy. The chance of rain ranges from 40-50% today, tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday. Coverage should come down to 20-30% for Mother’s Day weekend.

Plenty of dry time will occur each day between any showers and storms. It’s also reasonable to say that some towns could go the entire week without seeing much, if any, rain or thunderstorms.

Humidity levels will remain noticeably high. (WSFA 12 News)

Most of what falls should come during the daylight hours given the summery pattern. It is possible a few showers and storms linger into the nighttime. No organized severe weather will occur in this type of pattern.

However, a strong storm here or there is possible given the heat and humidity. Just a heads up that heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail are possible in the most intense storms this week!

Summery pattern is here to stay in Central and South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

By the weekend and start of next week the chance and coverage of any rain comes down to 20-30%. It will still be hot and humid with highs mostly in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will be warm all week long in the middle to even upper 60s thanks to the humidity and nighttime cloud cover.

