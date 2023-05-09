Dothan man attempts to kidnap child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, May 8, at approximately 5:30 P.M., the Dothan Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping call in the 900 block of South Ussery Street.

According to DPD, officers learned the suspect, Antonio McBride, attempted to grab a small child, under the age of 12, and pull the child into his residence.

McBride was unsuccessful in getting the child into his residence due to the child getting away from him and fleeing.

The child’s parent was close by at the time this occurred.

When the child was grabbed, the child yelled out and the parent quickly responded.

After the parent retrieved the child, McBride attempted to lure the child again.

As a result, Antonio Perez McBride, 44 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree.

His bond was set at $15,000.

