Investigation ongoing after students sickened at Pine Level Elementary

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The investigation into possible environmental exposure at an Autauga County elementary school which caused students to become ill, remains ongoing.

According to school officials at Pine Level Elementary, several students are still experiencing symptoms. The situation continues to cause skin and eye irritations.

Because the issue continues to plague the school, all outdoor activities have been canceled for the remainder of the school year.

Testing to rule out biohazards remains ongoing, school officials added. They still believe the reactions are occurring as a result of overexposure to pollen.

Parents with students who show symptoms are urged to get treatment and contact the school principal to record the exposure.

The Alabama Department of Education has not yet responded to requests for information on whether any other school systems are seeing similar incidents.

