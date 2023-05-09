Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium hosts 3rd annual Black College World Series

Riverwalk Stadium
Riverwalk Stadium(WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will welcome about 250 student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities this week to play in the Black College World Series!

The tournament will be played at Riverwalk Stadium where the Montgomery Biscuits play their games. Eight teams will be competing here this week, four from the NCAA Division II and four from the NAIA. The tournament will be broken into two brackets, then the winners of each division face off in a one-game playoff to determine a champion.

Along with those 250 student-athletes, the City of Montgomery expects about 15,000 fans to show up at the capital city’s hotels, restaurants, and shops over the course of the week.

The tournament will also be streamed online by the Black College Sports Network, its YouTube channel, and Twitter and Facebook pages, putting Montgomery on even more platforms.

All of the athletes and coaches will be arriving Tuesday. Tournament play begins Wednesday.

Tickets are still available. Get them and learn more about the Black College World Series at this link.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday
Two people have died after separate crashes Sunday, according to Montgomery Police.
2 dead after separate crashes Sunday
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Bates House of Turkey holds grand opening for Montgomery location
A bill supporting Mandatory Liability Insurance for Alabamians serving in the military has been...
Alabama HB 210, providing exception to MLI for military signed into law
The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful and the scene was released.
All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church

Latest News

Primary care providers and community leaders across Alabama have launched a statewide action...
Alabama launches statewide action plan to eliminate cervical cancer
Montgomery police say a vehicle chase on May 8, 2023 ended in the area of Lake Shore Drive and...
Arrest made following stolen vehicle chase from Montgomery to Millbrook
More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to local congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Alabama launches statewide action plan to eliminate cervical cancer
Alabama launches statewide action plan to eliminate cervical cancer