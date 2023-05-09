Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium hosts 3rd annual Black College World Series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will welcome about 250 student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities this week to play in the Black College World Series!

The tournament will be played at Riverwalk Stadium where the Montgomery Biscuits play their games. Eight teams will be competing here this week, four from the NCAA Division II and four from the NAIA. The tournament will be broken into two brackets, then the winners of each division face off in a one-game playoff to determine a champion.

Along with those 250 student-athletes, the City of Montgomery expects about 15,000 fans to show up at the capital city’s hotels, restaurants, and shops over the course of the week.

The tournament will also be streamed online by the Black College Sports Network, its YouTube channel, and Twitter and Facebook pages, putting Montgomery on even more platforms.

All of the athletes and coaches will be arriving Tuesday. Tournament play begins Wednesday.

Tickets are still available. Get them and learn more about the Black College World Series at this link.

