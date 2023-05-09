Advertise
Pastors react to local congregations leaving United Methodist Church

Pastors discussed local congregations that are leaving the United Methodist Church.
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 230 Alabama and west Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in the past year, including 193 congregations that left Sunday.

“I think one of the hot button issues has been the sanctity of marriage between one man and one woman, and also other issues of human sexuality,” said Lester Spencer, the lead pastor of Saint James Global Methodist Church.

Saint James Global Methodist Church was formally known as Saint James United Methodist Church.

Spencer’s congregation joined the newly formed Global Methodist Church due to fundamental differences in the way they interpret scripture.

The Post Separation UMC has more of a progressive viewpoint on human sexuality and a more inclusive theology, while the Global Methodist Church maintains a traditional viewpoint and will continue to ban same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.

“Our mission in the Global Methodist Church is to make disciples of Jesus Christ, who passionately worship, who boldly witness, and who love unconditionally and extravagantly,” Spencer said.

Not every church has left the United Methodist Church. According to the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, 318 churches remain, including First United Methodist Church in Montgomery and Auburn United Methodist Church.

“Our sticking point is we just want to continue to be a church. We still want to be a loving church where everyone feels welcome,” said Cory Smith, senior pastor of Auburn United Methodist Church

The church leader said he is disheartened to hear some many congregations have left.

“It’s very sad,” Smith said. “These are churches that are near and dear to my heart. These are places where I have worshipped and served and been a pastor in some places, and it’s very sad.”

He said he is grateful new UMC churches are popping up across the South, and he said he hopes all churches will continue to welcome people to hear the “good news.”

Churches have a 2023 deadline to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church under the current plan, according to Spencer.

Not all churches disaffiliating from United Methodist Church joined the Global Methodist Church. For example, Frazer Church in Montgomery joined the Free Methodist Church, another Methodist denomination.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

