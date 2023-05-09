Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Homeowner shoots intruders who used Taser on dog, held teen at gunpoint

Tennessee officials said Clifford Wright, 42, was one of two suspects who was shot after...
Tennessee officials said Clifford Wright, 42, was one of two suspects who was shot after breaking into a home.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A homeowner in Tennessee is not facing charges after police said they shot and killed a home invader and injured another.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the intrusion happened on Friday night.

Officers responded to the home just before 8:30 p.m. and found a masked man with several gunshot wounds at the front door of the house.

During the course of an investigation, detectives learned two masked intruders broke into the home through the front door. Police said the suspects used a Taser on the family’s dog and held the homeowner’s teenage son at gunpoint. The homeowner got his gun and shot the intruders several times.

Officials said the masked suspect was identified as 52-year-old Kevin Ford. Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another intruder, identified as 42-year-old Clifford Wright, was found at a nearby Salvation Army also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wright was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his wounds before being taken to jail.

Officials charged Wright with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

Three people were in the home at the time of the invasion. The homeowner is not facing any charges, according to police.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Wright remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $700,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on June 5.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday
The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful and the scene was released.
All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church
Two people have died after separate crashes Sunday, according to Montgomery Police.
2 dead after separate crashes Sunday
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report

Latest News

In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet,...
Posts show mall gunman researched attack, had Nazi tattoos
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion clinics in 3 states sue to protect pill access
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening