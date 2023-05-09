Advertise
Police: School nurse killed in hit-and-run accident; suspect sought

Lynette Laine, 60, was a school nurse who police say was killed in a hit-and-run accident.
By WKYT News Staff, Mariah Congedo, Jeremy Tombs and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A school nurse in Kentucky has died after she was hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Lexington Police Department said the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Lynette Laine. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to a letter sent to parents, Laine was the school nurse for Rise STEM Academy for Girls for the past two years.

WKYT reports Laine spent more than 40 years in health care. A former colleague said she had a big personality and loved her students like she did her family.

“The students would see her beyond needing the medical services. They would come in just to be greeted and talk to her and give her a hug,” Kevin Hall, spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall said Laine was dedicated to her job and was an example of just how important a school nurse is.

“They are some of the only people in health care that these kids will connect to,” Hall said.

In a message shared with families of the students, the director or Rise STEM Academy for Girls said, in part, that the school was “heartbroken by this devastating loss for our school and community.”

“Her unwavering commitment and caring approach have earned her the respect and admiration of staff, students and families alike,” the message said.

Hall said one of the families’ biggest concerns right now is finding out what happened. Police are continuing to look for the person responsible.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

