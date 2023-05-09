State Supreme Court, SPLC evacuated after ‘suspicious package’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State Supreme Court building and the Southern Poverty Law Center in downtown Montgomery were evacuated Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery police, there was a concern about a suspicious package at one of the buildings and officers responded to assist.

Law enforcement could be seen parked outside of the SPLC as employees evacuated the buildings.

In the end, police say the package was determined not to be a threat. Additional information about the package was not publicly released.

Daily operations for both buildings have since returned to normal.

We have reached out to SPLC for additional information about Tuesday’s incident.

