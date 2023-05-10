Advertise
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide

Breaking news graphic
Breaking news graphic(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly Sunday shooting of a 16-year-old, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD has identified the suspects as Rodney Moncrief, 21; Benjamin Hamilton, 19; Marcus Jones, 18; and Liclifford Gilmer, 21, all of Montgomery. Each suspect is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of capital murder, the police department said.

The shooting happened around 8:38 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hale Street. When police and medics arrived, they found the teen with a fatal gunshot wound. Two other people were also wounded.

A motive for the shootings has not been released and investigators have not identified any of the victims.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody Monday, while the fourth was arrested Tuesday.

All four suspects are being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

