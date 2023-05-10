Alabama GOP calls for Democrat’s censure over House floor comments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Democratic state lawmaker is firing back after Republicans in the Alabama Legislature called for her to be censured over comments she made on the House floor.

During a debate last week, Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Jefferson County, quoted altered lyrics from “The Story of O.J.,” a rap song by artist Jay Z, during a debate with Rep. Kenneth Paschal, R-Shelby County.

“When you go to bed at night, you still one. When you look in the mirror at yourself, you still one. That’s the story of O.J.,” Givan said to Paschal. “Light-skinned, dark-skinned, you still one. You’re gonna always be one when you walk up in here and every day you wake up. Don’t you ever forget that.”

Both Givan and Paschal are Black, but Paschal holds the distinction of being the only African American Republican in the Alabama House.

The Montgomery County GOP passed a resolution in support of removing Givan from committee assignments and formally censuring her due to what they call obscene, harassing and morally crude behavior on the House floor.

“It’s a matter of interpretation as to how you want to interpret it or what your thoughts and beliefs are about the song, it’s art,” said Givan.

She said it’s not the first time she’s referenced the song on the floor and has used it when “even referencing it regarding myself. Again, not one time did I use the N-word,” she said. The N-word appear frequently in the original lyrics.

But this time the response was different. The Montgomery County GOP claims Givan violated House Rule 50, which says:

“Members shall act with decorum at all times on the House floor and in committee meetings. Every member shall observe decency of speech; never use language or engage in activity that is profane, obscene, tasteless, vulgar, morally crude, or meant to harass; and confine remarks to the question under consideration. Members may not make statements that reflect upon the character or conduct of any person.”

In a statement, Montgomery County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Grier said, “Racism in any form is unacceptable and should be condemned immediately.”

“I’m not a racist,” Givan has countered.

Paschal released a statement saying, in part:

“I will never be bullied or insulted into apologizing for what I am - a God-fearing conservative and military veteran who believes in the U.S. Constitution and the right of every person to live their lives free from government overreach. No person should have their race or skin color questioned or attacked simply because they choose to think for themselves, and if a Republican made the same statements, the condemnation from the media would have been swift and permanent.”

Paschal said he will not apologize for his beliefs. Neither will Givan.

“How many Republicans that are demanding me to apologize have said the N-word?” Givan said. “How many of them have sat in a room when their friends, families and/or foes have said the N-word outright, and said nothing?” she said.

The motion to censure Givan did not come up Tuesday on the House Floor, but still could at any time.

