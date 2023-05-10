Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AMBER Alert issued after authorities say 3 children abducted in Calhoun Co.

AMBER Alert issued after authorities say 3 children abducted in Calhoun Co.
AMBER Alert issued after authorities say 3 children abducted in Calhoun Co.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency/AMBER Alert after police in Ohatchee say three children were abducted early Tuesday morning.

The Ohatchee Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for your help locating Rhiannon Faye Taylor, white female, six months of age, Chloe Rain Pruitt, white female, two years of age, and Phoenix Ryleigh Taylor, white male, six years of age.

The children were last seen Tuesday morning, May 9 around 5 a.m. on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee. Police say the children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Officials say the children were abducted by 31-year-old Stephen Channing Pruitt.

If you have any information regarding the missing children, please contact the Ohatchee Police Department at (256) 236-6600; or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday
Montgomery police say a vehicle chase on May 8, 2023 ended in the area of Lake Shore Drive and...
Arrest made following stolen vehicle chase from Montgomery to Millbrook
Two people have died after separate crashes Sunday, according to Montgomery Police.
2 dead after separate crashes Sunday
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’
More than 70,000 Americans a year die from fentanyl overdoses. And on this national fentanyl...
Woman shares story of brother’s fentanyl death to raise awareness
An Alabama Democrat is firing back after Republicans in the Alabama legislature called for her...
Alabama GOP calls for Democrat’s censure over House floor comments
WSFA 12 News launches rip currents awareness campaign
WSFA 12 News launches rip currents awareness campaign