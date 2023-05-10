Auburn Police Department arrest five suspects from Atlanta on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested five suspects from Atlanta on multiple charges on May 8.

The suspects who were arrested are:

38-year-old Deterrio Antwone Oglesby

33-year-old Ronnie Lee Jones

32-year-old Nathan Michael Bulzan

40-year-old Reginald Travon Mitchell

46-year-old Detrick Lemar Thomas

According to officials, Oglesby and Jones were each charged with three counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree. Bulzan was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree. Mitchell was charged with one count of possession of a forged instrument third degree, and Thomas was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests stem from the Auburn Police receiving multiple forgery in progress calls at banks located in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road, and the 1300 block of South Donahue Drive on May 8. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle, and performed a traffic stop. Oglesby, Jones, Mitchell, and Thomas were identified as the occupants of the vehicle. Bulzan was also located nearby on foot.

All suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail. Oglesby and Jones are being held on a $4,500 bond, Bulzan is being held on a $3,000 bond, Mitchell is being held on a $1,500 bond, and Thomas is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.