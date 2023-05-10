Broadband expansion project completed in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $3 million partnership with a Georgia-based company has brought broadband internet access to small communities in Macon County.

Point Broadband built a new network to help homes, schools and businesses get high-speed internet, something that people living in towns like Shorter and Notasulga believe is long overdue.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Tina Vazin, chairwoman of the Notasulga Industrial Development Board.

Vazin worked from home as an assistant professor at Alabama State University. She mentioned that Zoom calls were a hassle when the internet speeds were maxing out at 20MB.

Students living in Macon County will now be able to complete their schoolwork with access to a faster internet connection, something Shorter town clerk George Davis says many had to leave home to find during the pandemic.

“We would have kids in the parking lot on their laptops, on their iPads, doing all of that just to make it and make sure they could get their grades in,” Davis said.

Macon County Economic Development Authority Director Joe Turnham said the broadband upgrade will make Macon County more competitive in economic development, adding Samkee America Inc. was their latest multimillion-dollar project.

“Macon County, may parts of it can compete with Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Montgomery, any other city a thousand times our size,” Turnham said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.