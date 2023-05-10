Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dale County commissioners spar over security cameras

One lawmaker expressed concerns that private conversations may be monitored, a claim that the chairman considers ridiculous.
Dale County Commissioners approve the purchase of security cameras on May 9, 2023.
Dale County Commissioners approve the purchase of security cameras on May 9, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County commissioners are at odds about the need for security cameras at its administration building.

“When you put up cameras in a facility that has never had cameras before, a facility that never had any incidents before, the employees start getting nervous,” Commissioner Adam Enfinger said after the commission approved a second batch of cameras over his objection on Tuesday.

Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon thinks that claim is ridiculous. He said he is in the county building at least six hours daily, and no employee has expressed concerns.

McKinnon said technicians, in the interest of safety, would install cameras in publicly accessible areas and the building’s exterior, including an employee parking lot that is dark at closing time during winter.

“We’re not putting them in any offices, and they (won’t) be over any clerks or employees,” McKinnon told News 4 after deciding to purchase additional cameras, bringing the total cost to about $16,000. The commission approved purchasing another batch on April 25.

McKinnon seemed irked about Enfinger’s recent statements to the Southern Star newspaper that employees had concerns that the county could monitor their private conversations. However, Enfinger told News4 he was only relaying employee concerns.

Representing District 3, he believes the county would be more prudent to spend on things it needs more than cameras.

He also questioned why Harris Security was awarded the project without a bid.

McKinnon responded that Harris is the sole security provider to Dale County, and bids are required only on purchases that exceed $30,000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Montgomery police say a vehicle chase on May 8, 2023 ended in the area of Lake Shore Drive and...
Arrest made following stolen vehicle chase from Montgomery to Millbrook
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.

Latest News

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland
Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.
Episode 7: ‘Being Real, Being Bold, Being You!’
Hometown Tours: Happening Wednesday in Prattville
Hometown Tours: Happening Wednesday in Prattville
Hometown Tours: Prattville
Hometown Tours: Prattville