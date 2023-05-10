Episode 7: ‘Being Real, Being Bold, Being You!’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - She’s worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood and she lives and works right here in Montgomery, Alabama.
Dr. Tonea “Tommie” Stewart is working on changing lives and the world around her. This woman, who is a legend in her own right, has a gift for finding talent and pouring out all she’s learned from her incredible experiences into her students.
Dr. Stewart has a powerful vision. She sits down to share what she sees and how she teaches others to see it too.
