Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Episode 7: ‘Being Real, Being Bold, Being You!’

Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.
Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - She’s worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood and she lives and works right here in Montgomery, Alabama.

Dr. Tonea “Tommie” Stewart is working on changing lives and the world around her. This woman, who is a legend in her own right, has a gift for finding talent and pouring out all she’s learned from her incredible experiences into her students.

Dr. Stewart has a powerful vision. She sits down to share what she sees and how she teaches others to see it too.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music | Spotify

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Montgomery police say a vehicle chase on May 8, 2023 ended in the area of Lake Shore Drive and...
Arrest made following stolen vehicle chase from Montgomery to Millbrook
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.

Latest News

Episode 7: ‘Being Real, Being Bold, Being You!’
Episode 7: ‘Being Real, Being Bold, Being You!’
Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.
Episode 6: ‘Having permission to be me’
Episode 6: "Having permission to be me."
Episode 6: "Having permission to be me."
Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.
Episode 5: ‘Sometimes in life, you just have to keep going’