Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Eufaula mother and daughter earn degrees together

Eufaula mother and daughter earn degrees together
Eufaula mother and daughter earn degrees together
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Just in time for Mother’s Day, a mother-daughter duo shared a special moment walking across the stage and earning their college degrees together.

The pair earned an Associate’s Degree from Wallace Community College’s Eufaula campus. Many students graduated this afternoon at the main campus in Dothan.

Mother of four, Beatrice Jackson, was already attending college when her daughter Brianna eventually joined her. They say they’ve leaned on one another during this time and are happy to get to the finish line together.

“I looked at my life and wanted to make a difference for my children because how can I tell them to get an education when I didn’t have anything to fall back on,” said the mother.

“It really motivated me to go harder. If my mom was able to do that for us, then I should go and conquer the world,” said Brianna.

Jackson received her degree in Criminal Justice, while her daughter received hers in Practical Nursing. However, they are not done yet. Jackson is moving on to earn her Bachelor’s this fall at Troy University, while Brianna is planning to apply to nursing school.

Congratulation to them!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Macon County resident Stanley Dixon is accused of fatally shooting James Earl Daniels.
Man charged in fatal shooting, standoff at Tuskegee apartments
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill

Latest News

Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than...
$240K in grants awarded to Alabama nonprofits, libraries, schools
MILITARY MATTERS: Welcome to Fort Benning Sign Switched to Fort Moore
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore
This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hitting the road for our latest Hometown Tours destination:...
WSFA’s Hometown Tours series heads to Prattville
Lifetime Prattville resident Linda Lipscomb creates folk art masterpieces and them hangs them...
Prattville woman shares folk art with drivers
The Montgomery Humane Society asked for a miracle and got it after asking the public to step...
‘Miracle’ granted after home found for trio of 15-year-old chihuahuas at Montgomery shelter