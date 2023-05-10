Fatal Tuskegee shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been taken into custody after a shooting and standoff Wednesday in Tuskegee.

According to the Tuskegee Police Department, first responders were called to the 600 block of Lakeshore Apartments after a report of a dead man. When they arrived, residents told the responding officers that a neighbor, Stanley Dixon, shot James Earl Daniels.

WSFA 12 News found the scene located off U.S. Highway 80 and Macon Drive.

Police say residents told officers Dixon went to another apartment before shooting at Daniels and shot at a woman, police added. Dixon then shot toward other residents.

The woman suffered a graze wound and was treated by the Tuskegee Fire Department.

Police say after the shootings, Dixon barricaded himself inside of his apartment. After a brief standoff with law enforcement, Dixon came out of his apartment without incident and surrendered.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, ALEA SWAT, and ALEA State Bureau of Investigation responded to assist with hostage negotiations.

No further information, including any charges against Dixon, is available at this time.

