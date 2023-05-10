Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntsville to host AHSAA State Soccer Championships through 2027

Future championship games might be held at Joe Davis Stadium.
Future championship games might be held at Joe Davis Stadium.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Championships will remain in Huntsville through 2027, as announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Huntsville Sports Commission, the 2023 championships begin on Thursday at the John Hunt Park Championship Soccer Fields. This is the 22nd year the championships will be held in Huntsville.

Future championship games might be held at Joe Davis Stadium.

“The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Soccer Tournament brings some of the most talented athletes in our state to Huntsville,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “Having AHSAA award the championships through 2027 affirms our commitment to being a premier sports destination. We extend a big Huntsville welcome to these student athletes and their families and wish them luck in the upcoming competition.”

2023 AHSAA State Soccer Championships Schedule

Thursday

6A-7A Semifinals:

Class 6A Girls

Randolph vs. Homewood (11 a.m.)

Briarwood vs. Montgomery Academy (11 a.m.)

Class 6A Boys

Fort Payne vs. Homewood (1 p.m.)

Calera vs. Montgomery Academy (1 p.m.)

Class 7A Girls

Sparkman vs. Oak Mountain (3 p.m.)

Auburn vs. Fairhope (3 p.m.)

Class 7A Boys

Huntsville vs. Oak Mountain (5 p.m.)

Dothan vs. Daphne (5 p.m.)

Friday

1A-3A, 4A and 5A Semifinals:

Class 1A/3A Girls

Susan Moore vs. Westminster (Oak Mountain) (9 a.m.)

St. James vs. Cottage Hill (9 a.m.)

Class 1A/3A Boys

Tanner vs. Westminster (Oak Mountain) (11 a.m.)

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. St. Luke’s (11 a.m.)

Class 4A Girls

Westminster vs. Westbrook (1 p.m.)

American Christian vs. St. Michael (1 p.m.)

Class 4A Boys

Westminster vs. Westbrook (3 p.m.)

Oneonta vs. Bayside Academy (3 p.m.)

Class 5A Girls

East Limestone vs. Springville (5 p.m.)

Marbury vs. Gulf Shores (5 p.m.)

Class 5A Boys

Guntersville vs. John Carroll (7 p.m.)

Elmore vs. Gulf Shores (7 p.m.)

Saturday

Championship Finals

Class 7A Boys at 9 a.m. (Field 1)

Class 6A Girls at 9 a.m. (Field 2)

Class 7A Girls at 11 a.m. (Field 1)

Class 6A Boys at 11 a.m. (Field 2)

Class 1A-3A Girls at 1 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 4A Girls at 1 p.m. (Field 2)

Class 5A Girls at 3 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 1A-3A Boys at 3 p.m. (Field 2)

Class 4A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Class 5A Boys at 5 p.m. (Field 2)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Macon County resident Stanley Dixon is accused of fatally shooting James Earl Daniels.
Man charged in fatal shooting, standoff at Tuskegee apartments
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges

Latest News

The Smokies (17-12) controlled the game for nearly the entire night and were able to stop a...
Biscuits Lose Ninth Straight at Smokies Stadium, 5-2
Alabama Girls and Boys State Soccer schedules
Alabama Girls and Boys State Soccer schedules
3rd annual M&M Foundation event kicks off
3rd annual M&M Foundation event kicks off
Stanhope Elmore takes on Spanish Fort in 6A baseball semis
Stanhope Elmore takes on Spanish Fort in 6A baseball semis
Saint James baseball falls in 3A semis
Saint James baseball falls in 3A semis