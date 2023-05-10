Ivey awards $26 million towards low-income families’ utility cost support

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), announced on Wednesday that nearly $26 million in grants was being awarded to 18 community agencies in the state to assist low-income households with utility costs.

According to a release sent out by ADECA, the grants will allow the agencies to provide emergency funding to these families so they can cool their homes during the hot summer months.

“Alabama’s hottest times of the year can hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills along with other needs on extremely limited budgets,” Governor Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”

“ADECA stands with Governor Ivey in supporting those who need help most during our hottest months of the year,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance will receive emergency help with cooling their homes.”

Wiregrass-area agencies Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (serving Coffee, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Barbour Counties) and Organized Community Action Program Inc. (serving Dale, Covington, Pike, Bullock, Butler, Crenshaw and Lowndes Counties) are receiving $1.36 million and $1.11 million respectively in grants.

The other 16 state agencies receiving funding include:

$980,396 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)

$1.3 million to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby)

$514,799 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa)

$1.05 million to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee)

$1.6 million to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone)

$2.5 million to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington)

$1.5 million to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery)

$1.38 million to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston)

$5.58 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair)

$1.7 million to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)

$1.49 million to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega)

$2.18 million to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa)

$417,631 to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County)

$116,465 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens)

$562,538 to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell)

$570,971 to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah)

ADECA is administering the grants through funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

