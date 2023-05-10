Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ivey awards grant to create jobs in Elba

The Community Development Block Grant will help Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s...
The Community Development Block Grant will help Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment, to properly refurbish the building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard in Elba and move into it.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey notified Mayor Tom Maddox and announced on Wednesday that she and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) were awarding a $250,000 grant to the city of Elba to go towards opening a new industrial facility and create local jobs.

The Community Development Block Grant will help Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment, to properly refurbish the building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard and move into it.

“I join the city of Elba in welcoming Sunbelt Solomon Services and its investment in local jobs,” Governor Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grant funds to lay the groundwork for the company’s new permanent home in Elba. Sunbelt Solomon’s decision to locate in Elba is a good fit for both the company and the community, and I look forward to its long-term presence and contributions to the Wiregrass economy.”

Sunbelt Solomon has been working out of an incubator building in Enterprise while they wait for the Elba facility to begin production. Once the project is complete to clean and demolish the area to allow Sunbelt Solomon to replenish the building and move in, the facility is expected to create 50 new jobs for the area.

In addition to the $250,000 from Ivey and ADECA, Sunbelt Solomon are investing $5 million into the building as well to go towards repairing and recycling on-site electrical transformers.

The grant is being administered by ADECA through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds.

“ADECA is pleased to play a role in helping to bring in a company that will provide good jobs and be a good corporate addition to Elba and Coffee County,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Montgomery police say a vehicle chase on May 8, 2023 ended in the area of Lake Shore Drive and...
Arrest made following stolen vehicle chase from Montgomery to Millbrook
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.

Latest News

The NCAA consequences could be far worse than the legal ones.
As legalized gambling becomes pervasive, NCAA rules against it remain strict with tough penalties
Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
Alabama CrimeStoppers offers cash reward in 33-year-old Opelika cold case
The combine will be held Saturday, June 3, at Legion Field and is free for all who attend.
Magic City Showcase helping young student-athletes
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuskegee shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuskegee shooting