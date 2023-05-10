Ivey awards grant to create jobs in Elba

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey notified Mayor Tom Maddox and announced on Wednesday that she and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) were awarding a $250,000 grant to the city of Elba to go towards opening a new industrial facility and create local jobs.

The Community Development Block Grant will help Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment, to properly refurbish the building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard and move into it.

“I join the city of Elba in welcoming Sunbelt Solomon Services and its investment in local jobs,” Governor Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grant funds to lay the groundwork for the company’s new permanent home in Elba. Sunbelt Solomon’s decision to locate in Elba is a good fit for both the company and the community, and I look forward to its long-term presence and contributions to the Wiregrass economy.”

Sunbelt Solomon has been working out of an incubator building in Enterprise while they wait for the Elba facility to begin production. Once the project is complete to clean and demolish the area to allow Sunbelt Solomon to replenish the building and move in, the facility is expected to create 50 new jobs for the area.

In addition to the $250,000 from Ivey and ADECA, Sunbelt Solomon are investing $5 million into the building as well to go towards repairing and recycling on-site electrical transformers.

The grant is being administered by ADECA through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds.

“ADECA is pleased to play a role in helping to bring in a company that will provide good jobs and be a good corporate addition to Elba and Coffee County,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

