Magic City Showcase helping young student-athletes

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recruiting process can be one of the hardest times for student-athletes.

However, Birmingham City Council member Clinton Woods is making it easier for young athletes.

Clinton and the City of Birmingham are hosting the 3rd annual Magic City Showcase for high school student-athletes to come and show off their abilities.

The camp will allow Birmingham kids to be able to show their skills to high-level football programs and have the opportunity to be recruited.

The combine will be held Saturday, June 3, at Legion Field and is free for all who attend.

Registration is now open and will close on May 27.

