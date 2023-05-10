Advertise
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland, Alabama. Investigators believe this to be the body of Anastasia Gilley, pending an autopsy.(JCSO)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Both Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been working around the clock since the missing person report of Anastasia Gilley came to their offices.

Information gathered through interviews and other investigative techniques led law enforcement to various locations in Houston and Jackson Counties.

According to a release from JCSO, in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland, Alabama.

Investigators believe this to be the body of Anastasia Gilley, pending an autopsy.

Gilley was last seen May 3 in Jackson County at her home.

The investigation quickly led to the arrest of an Alabama man, who has been in custody since earlier this week. The suspect has been uncooperative throughout this entire investigation.

This is a large, multi-state investigation, and is ongoing, but a suspect is in custody and is not a threat to the public.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

More details will be shared as the investigation continues.

As this tragedy continues to unfold, Jackson County Sheriff Edenfield and Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

Sheriff Edenfield would also like to thank everyone who has assisted and continues to assist in this investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

