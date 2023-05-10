More scattered showers and thunderstorms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same is in the forecast through at least the remainder of the work and school week. It will be summerlike each day with highs in the upper 80s, noticeably high humidity, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and random showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

Many will soar even higher up into the lower 90s for Mother’s Day weekend. It won’t be the first time Montgomery reaches 90 degrees in 2023, but it could very well be the first time we string together multiple 90-degree days in a row.

The daily heat and humidity will lead to a medium chance of daily showers and thunderstorms. No one day looks overly wet or stormy. The chance of rain will be around 50% today, tomorrow and Friday -- similar to what yesterday looked like. Coverage should come down to 20% for Mother’s Day weekend.

Mother's Day weekend looks drier with highs near or just above 90 degrees. (WSFA 12 News)

Plenty of dry time will occur each day between any showers and storms. It’s also reasonable to say that some towns could go the entire week without seeing much, if any, rain. Most of what falls should come during the daylight hours given the summery pattern. It is possible a few showers and storms linger into the nighttime.

A strong storm here or there is possible given the heat and humidity. Just a heads up that heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail are possible in the most intense storms that form.

Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be around through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The aforementioned lower rain chances this weekend will be paired with slightly hotter temperatures in the lower 90s. That’s the trade-off we get this time of year in Alabama!

Heading into next week things should remain summerlike with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The probability of seeing showers and thunderstorms creeps back up to 30% with the potential for that number to increase a bit as we get closer.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.