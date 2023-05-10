Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika Police Department’s K9 Bane receives donation of body armor

Bane the K9 in his vest
Bane the K9 in his vest(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department’s K9 Bane, has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Bane’s vest was sponsored by Helen Pavilonis of Durham, NC, and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Pavilonis Family.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Montgomery police say a vehicle chase on May 8, 2023 ended in the area of Lake Shore Drive and...
Arrest made following stolen vehicle chase from Montgomery to Millbrook
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.

Latest News

This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hitting the road for our latest Hometown Tours destination:...
WSFA’s Hometown Tours series heads to Prattville
Lifetime Prattville resident Linda Lipscomb creates folk art masterpieces and them hangs them...
Prattville woman shares folk art with drivers
The Montgomery Humane Society asked for a miracle and got it after asking the public to step...
‘Miracle’ granted after home found for trio of 15-year-old chihuahuas at Montgomery shelter
The neighborhood is located in the McDade area of Pike Road, minutes from EastChase, Chantilly...
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
One Alabamian who was in the area when the conflict broke out is sharing his story.
Opelika man shares his experience being in Sudan during conflict