Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: DNA leads to man’s arrest for breaking into firefighters’ home on Christmas

Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.
Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.(Glendale Police Department)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested for breaking into a firefighters’ house over Christmas weekend last year.

According to Glendale police, it took detectives about five months to complete their investigation with forensic and DNA evidence connecting 34-year-old Travis Szydelko to the burglary.

Authorities said more than $10,000 in personal belongings were taken from a home where two Phoenix firefighters lived.

Police said they found Szydelko living in the same neighborhood as the firefighters. They conducted a search warrant at his property and found several of the first responders’ belongings.

The firefighters, Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali, said in December that they had come home to find someone had ransacked their house on Christmas Eve.

“My safe was on the ground and they had cut through the top with a grinder or some sort of circular saw,” Walshire said.

The two roommates said they felt a little uneasy after the incident as the burglar got away with more than just cash.

“They took all of the firearms and ammunition,” Walshire said. “We both also had a lot of cash, some heirlooms and stuff from grandparents taken.”

Szydelko is facing charges that include burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Montgomery police say a vehicle chase on May 8, 2023 ended in the area of Lake Shore Drive and...
Arrest made following stolen vehicle chase from Montgomery to Millbrook
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.

Latest News

A bullet hit a baseball field during a youth game in California.
Video shows bullet hit baseball field during youth league game
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’
The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since the 1980s.
Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in...
California’s Feinstein returns to Senate after monthslong absence
The NCAA consequences could be far worse than the legal ones.
As legalized gambling becomes pervasive, NCAA rules against it remain strict with tough penalties