Trinity names Seymore Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach

Trinity Presbyterian School has selected Brian Seymore to serve as its director of athletics
Trinity Presbyterian School has selected Brian Seymore to serve as its director of athletics and head football coach.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trinity Presbyterian School has selected Brian Seymore as its director of athletics and head football coach.

Seymore comes to Trinity from Demopolis High School, where he has been the director of football operations and head football coach since 2016. In his 17 years as a head football coach, Seymore has amassed 125 wins and 66 losses, with a record of 56-18 during his seven seasons at Demopolis, reaching the playoffs every year.

“Trinity attracted men of the highest character who wanted this position. Our school is blessed that God allowed us to hire such an accomplished man and coach in Brian Seymore,” said Cole Portis, Trinity search committee member. “Coach Seymore will be an asset to the Trinity family, and the Trinity family will be an asset to Coach Seymore and his family.”

Seymore brings over 25 years of coaching experience from schools across South Alabama. Prior to his tenure at Demopolis, he held head coaching positions at Mary G. Montgomery High School, Andalusia High School, and Pike Liberal Arts School.

“I very much look forward to contributing to an institution that upholds excellence in academics, athletics, and Christian values,” said Seymore. “My plan is to build lasting relationships with Trinity’s faculty, administration, alumni, and the entire Wildcat student body.”

Seymore is inheriting an athletic program with a long history of success. In Trinity’s 53 years of existence, the school has earned 32 state championships in team sports, with six of those championships coming in the past four years. More than 30 Trinity students have gone on to compete in collegiate athletics in the past decade alone. The football team has reached the playoffs 26 of the past 30 years, and the school recently completed a 2,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art weight room facility.

“Coach Seymore recognizes the legacy of excellence that is synonymous with Trinity athletics,” said Interim Head of School Suzanne Satcher. “He is committed to a God-honoring program, and we look forward to welcoming Coach Seymore and his family.”

