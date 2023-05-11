1 dead in fiery early Thursday morning Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are working to positively identify a driver who was killed in a fiery crash early Thursday morning in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

First responders were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Dallas County Road 540, about eight miles east of Selma.

The crash involved a 2004 Honda Accord that ALEA investigators said left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

The victim’s name and official cause of death are still pending confirmation by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

