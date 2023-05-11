Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead in fiery early Thursday morning Dallas County crash

Investigators are working to positively identify a driver who was killed in a fiery crash early...
Investigators are working to positively identify a driver who was killed in a fiery crash early Thursday morning in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are working to positively identify a driver who was killed in a fiery crash early Thursday morning in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

First responders were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Dallas County Road 540, about eight miles east of Selma.

The crash involved a 2004 Honda Accord that ALEA investigators said left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

The victim’s name and official cause of death are still pending confirmation by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Macon County resident Stanley Dixon is accused of fatally shooting James Earl Daniels.
Man charged in fatal shooting, standoff at Tuskegee apartments
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks during the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and...
Sen. Tuberville criticized for remarks on white nationalists: ‘I call them Americans’
Alabama Department of Public Health
Alabama Public Health Laboratory approved for international accreditation
A person donating blood. Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be able to...
New blood donations rules allow more gay men to give in US
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery