2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

Maj. Saba Coleman said Raymond Little Sr., 45, and Raymond Little Jr., 20, were both charged with first-degree robbery Wednesday. She said the crime happened Monday night in the 4900 block of Park Towne Way.

Coleman said both were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Wednesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility. The jail website lists both as having bail amounts of $60,000.

Coleman could not confirm if the suspects are father and son, but court documents note that both live at the same Montgomery address.

