2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

Maj. Saba Coleman said Raymond Little Sr., 45, and Raymond Little Jr., 20, were both charged with first-degree robbery Wednesday. She said the crime happened Monday night in the 4900 block of Park Towne Way.

Coleman said both were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Wednesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility. The jail website lists both as having bail amounts of $60,000.

Coleman could not confirm if the suspects are father and son, but court documents note that both live at the same Montgomery address.

