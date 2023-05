Alabama Girls and Boys State Soccer schedules

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA State Soccer Championships begin Thursday with semifinal matchups. Championship matches are set for Saturday. Below are pairings for the event at John Hunt Park’s Soccer Complex.

*North Alabama teams listed in Bold.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

CLASS 6A

Randolph (12-3-1) vs. Homewood (21-5-1), Thur., May 11, Field 1, 11 a.m.

Briarwood Christian (16-4-1) vs. Montgomery Academy (16-3-1), Thur., May 11, Field 2, 11 a.m.

CLASS 6A Boys

Fort Payne (24-2-2) vs. Homewood (18-4-2), Thur., May 11, Field 1, 1 p.m.

Calera (13-3-1) vs. Montgomery Academy (20-2-1) , Thur., May 11, Field 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 7A Girls

Sparkman (19-4-0) vs. Oak Mountain (21-3-0), Thur., May 11, Field 1, 3 p.m.

Auburn (13-4-0) vs. Fairhope (12-4-0), Thur., May 11, Field 2, 3 p.m.

CLASS 7A Boys

Huntsville (13-8-4) vs. Oak Mountain (22-2-2), Thur., May 11, Field 1, 5 p.m.

Dothan (23-3-1) vs. Daphne (15-3-2), Thur., May 11, Field 2, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

CLASS 1A-3A Girls

Susan Moore (22-1-1) VS. Westminster-Oak Mountain (15-5-0), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 9 a.m.

Saint James (14-1-2) vs. Cottage Hill Christian (14-4-2), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 9 a.m.

CLASS 1A-3A Boys

Tanner (20-5-0) vs. Westminster-Oak Mountain (11-9-2), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 11 a.m.

Tuscaloosa Academy (19-5-1) vs. St. Luke’s Episcopal (20-5-2), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A Girls

Westminster Christian (13-4-1) vs. Westbrook Christian (16-4-1), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 1 p.m.

American Christian (12-4-0) vs. St. Michael Catholic (17-4-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A Boys

Westminster Christian (16-6-0) vs, Westbrook Christian (11-9-3), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 3 p.m.

Oneonta (16-7-2) vs. Bayside Academy (15-1-3 Fri., May 12, Field 2, 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A Girls

East Limestone (20-2-1) vs. Springville (19-2-0), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 5 p.m.

Marbury (20-2-0) vs. Gulf Shores (18-9-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A Boys

Guntersville (23-3-1) vs. John Carroll Catholic (18-7-3), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 7 p.m.

Elmore County (9-5-2) vs. Gulf Shores (22-6-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 7 p.m.

AHSAA STATE SOCCER FINALS

SATURDAY, MAY 13

CLASS 7A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 9 a.m.

CLASS 7A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 11 a.m.

CLASS 6A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A-3A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 3 p.m.

CLASS 1A/3A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field, 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A Boys: Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A Boys: Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

