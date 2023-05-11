New recommendations issued for social media use among young people

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some experts believe allowing kids to be on social media too soon can lead to serious issues.

The American Psychological Association is issuing recommendations for young people and social media. At the same time, new legislation could prevent some big-tech companies from catering to children.

Four U.S. Senators, including Alabama’s Katie Britt, introduced the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act. It would set a minimum age of 13 just to be able to access social media websites, and parental consent would be required for ages 13-18. The bill would also prevent social media companies from using algorithms to cater to users under the age of 18.

“This bill steps up and does what we need it to. It allows parents to be back as part of the conversation. And it also makes sure that Big Tech cannot prey on the emotions of our children,” Sen. Britt said.

The American Psychological Association issued a new list of 10 recommendations on social media use in adolescence after psychological scientists examined the potential beneficial and harmful effects of social media use on adolescents’ social, educational, psychological, and neurological development. The recommendations below are based on the scientific evidence to date and considerations that include adolescent development and experiences.

Read the new recommendations at Health Advisory on social media use in adolescence (apa.org).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.