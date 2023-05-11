Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New recommendations issued for social media use among young people

Some experts believe allowing kids to be on social media too soon can lead to serious issues.
Some experts believe allowing kids to be on social media too soon can lead to serious issues.(WBRC)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some experts believe allowing kids to be on social media too soon can lead to serious issues.

The American Psychological Association is issuing recommendations for young people and social media. At the same time, new legislation could prevent some big-tech companies from catering to children.

Four U.S. Senators, including Alabama’s Katie Britt, introduced the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act. It would set a minimum age of 13 just to be able to access social media websites, and parental consent would be required for ages 13-18. The bill would also prevent social media companies from using algorithms to cater to users under the age of 18.

“This bill steps up and does what we need it to. It allows parents to be back as part of the conversation. And it also makes sure that Big Tech cannot prey on the emotions of our children,” Sen. Britt said.

The American Psychological Association issued a new list of 10 recommendations on social media use in adolescence after psychological scientists examined the potential beneficial and harmful effects of social media use on adolescents’ social, educational, psychological, and neurological development. The recommendations below are based on the scientific evidence to date and considerations that include adolescent development and experiences.

Read the new recommendations at Health Advisory on social media use in adolescence (apa.org).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Macon County resident Stanley Dixon is accused of fatally shooting James Earl Daniels.
Man charged in fatal shooting, standoff at Tuskegee apartments
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged

Latest News

Pine Level Elementary School
Investigation ongoing after students sickened at Pine Level Elementary
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
Primary care providers and community leaders across Alabama have launched a statewide action...
Alabama launches statewide action plan to eliminate cervical cancer
Study: Almost half of all Americans rely on online medical information