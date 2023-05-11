Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River

UPDATE: Authorities said the body of an Alabama Port Authority police officer has been recovered after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early Thursday morning.

Port Police Officer Kimberly Sickafoose died while on patrol, the Alabama State Port Authority reported.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after the cruiser went into the river at about 2:30 a.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family,” said Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, in a statement.

Oliver shared that the port authority director said Sickafoose “always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.”

The statement issued by Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, read in part as follows:

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family.

“In an email to staff earlier this morning, Director Driscoll shared, ‘Officer Sickafoose always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.’

“Grief counseling services are available for Port Authority employees. While an investigation of the incident is ongoing, there is no evidence of foul play or any danger to the public.”

---

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A search and rescue operation was mounted this morning after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River, according to authorities.

This happened about 2:30 a.m., and Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.