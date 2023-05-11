Biscuits Lose Ninth Straight at Smokies Stadium, 5-2

KODAK, TN. - The Smokies (17-12) controlled the game for nearly the entire night and were able to stop a late rally from the Biscuits (14-15) to secure a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

Cole Wilcox (0-3) took the mound for the sixth time this season against Tennessee’s Porter Hodge, who was also making his sixth start. Montgomery put runners on base with two outs after a double from Austin Shenton and Blake Hunt was hit by a pitch, but a groundout for Mason Auer ended the top frame. Tennessee did not find much success either, as the game entered the second inning scoreless.

Both sides were retired in order in the second, but the Smokies broke the stalemate with a two-run homer from Jordan Nwogu in the bottom of the third inning. Chase Strumpf reached second base after an error and a steal, but the runner would be stranded after the Biscuits recorded a strikeout and groundout to send the game into the fourth.

Logan Driscoll hit a double into right field with two outs in the top of the inning, but a strikeout for Heriberto Hernandez closed the frame with the score still 2-0 for Tennessee. Although BJ Murray Jr. walked to start the bottom half for the Smokies, a strikeout and a double play would quickly squash any chances of extending the lead.

Ryan Jensen (2-3) started the fifth inning in relief of Hodge, and the righty picked up right where the Smokies left off by recording two strikeouts and retiring the side in order. A single from Nwogu and a walk for Strumpf put runners on first and second with two outs before Owen Caissie sent a three-run shot over the right field wall to make the score 5-0. Chris Gau replaced Wilcox and forced a fly out to end the inning.

The sixth inning saw only one hit from either team, and Carlos Guzman stepped on for Jensen to start the seventh. Mason Auer advanced to third off a single, steal, and a groundout from Hernandez before scoring on a wild pitch. Nathan Wiles checked in for Gau in the bottom frame and retired the side in order to keep the deficit at five for Montgomery.

The defensive battle continued, with only two hits being recorded in the next inning before the Biscuits gained some momentum in the top of the ninth. With Cayne Ueckert on the mound for Tennessee, Shenton walked, Hunt singled, and Auer was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Driscoll hit into a double play, and Hernandez struck out to end the rally and the game for Montgomery.

The Biscuits will play the Smokies again on Thursday, May 11th with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The projected pitching matchup for tomorrow night pits Jacob Lopez (0-0) for Montgomery against Walker Powell (2-0) for Tennessee.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, May 16th for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves.

