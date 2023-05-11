Body of a Jackson County pregnant woman found; arrest made

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A missing Marianna woman may have been found dead across state lines. Investigators found a body Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. near Headland, Alabama on an unpaved road and arrested the man who killed her.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believed the body belongs to 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley, the four months pregnant teen that went missing on Wednesday, May 3.

Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield said on Tuesday night after working around the clock, the sheriff’s office was desperate to locate Anastasia Gilley.

“I talked to the father above and I prayed and I prayed for this family,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield. “If there was someone responsible for this, that number one she be found alive hopefully but if someone is responsible for harming this lady, show it to us and let it be seen and two hours later, it was found.”

Edenfield said they are waiting on the autopsy but are certain they found Gilley’s body on a dirt road in Headland, Alabama. This made one week that the pregnant Tallahassee native went missing.

Marquis Devan McCloud, 33, of Alabama has been arrested for violating probation for crossing into the State of Florida and has been held in Houston County.

According to the Sheriff, McCloud was uncooperative during his interrogation and has a lengthy criminal history.

JCSO said after a thorough investigation, McCloud was charged on May 10 with first-degree capital murder during the kidnap.

“We did determine that they knew each other and that they had talked and that’s what led us to interview the suspect initially but the depth of their relation is uncertain at this time,” Edenfield said.

As the investigation continues, Edenfield acknowledged that Gilley’s loss is being felt by many.

“A good young lady. She was loved by her family and she was loved by her family as well,” Edenfield said.

This is a multi-state investigation and is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We’ll be sure to update you on air and online as we learn more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.