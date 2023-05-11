Hot and humid with daily storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More summerlike weather is in store for both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s, noticeably high humidity and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

That daily heat and humidity will lead to a medium chance of showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and tomorrow. I’d expect about a 50% coverage over the next 36-48 hours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms should occur again today. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage of rain will come down to 20-30% for Mother’s Day weekend. As a result, most will soar into the lower 90s each afternoon. It won’t be the first time Montgomery reaches 90 degrees in 2023, but it could very well be the first time we string together multiple 90-degree days in a row.

Regardless of the day of choice, plenty of dry time will occur each day between any showers or storms. It’s also reasonable to say that some towns could go the next 48 hours with little, if any, rain or storms.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

While we don’t see it is a big issue, we’re giving you a heads up that heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail are possible in the most intense storms that form each day. There’s always the potential for one or two strong storms each day this time of year in Alabama.

Heading into next week things should remain summerlike with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The probability of seeing showers and thunderstorms creeps back up to about 40%.

A summery pattern is sticking with us. (WSFA 12 News)

I will say that our two main long-range forecast models diverge a bit for the middle of next week. So don’t be surprised if temperatures and rain chances -- especially for Tuesday and Wednesday -- change a little bit as we get closer.

