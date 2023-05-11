Local, state leaders react to extradition of Joran van der Sloot to U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, WBRC broke the news that Joran van der Sloot, the man accused of killing Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway, is being extradited back to the United States.

Van der Sloot will be in Birmingham to face extortion and wire fraud charges related to an alleged attempt to extort the Holloway family for money in exchange for details about how Holloway died and where her remains are located.

Natalee Holloway disappeared while on a high school trip.

“These two charges are not nothing, he is facing 20 years for extortion and 30 years for wire fraud, and while they’re certainly, it’s warranted to have an upward departure, it doesn’t mean he is going to get 50 years, he’s going to be an old man when he leaves Peru and then he still has federal U.S. time to face,” said Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town.

Mike Whisonant, the man who helped prosecute the Holloway case, told WBRC that he’s surprised the Peruvian government agreed to let Van der Sloot be extradited to Alabama. Whisonant says he doesn’t know when the extradition will happen but he’s glad it’s happening, and he hopes Beth Holloway gets justice for her daughter’s death. He recalled some of the details of the case that alleges Van der Sloot contacted Beth Holloway’s attorney and said he would lead Holloway to her daughter’s body if she paid him $250,000.

Alabama Senator Katie Britt also reacted to the extradition of Joran van der Sloot. Britt says one of her younger sisters is the same age as Natalee Holloway and they were supposed to attend the University of Alabama together. Britt says it’s awful thinking back on all of life’s big moments Natalee never got to experience.

The extradition of Van der Sloot is 13 years in the making. Holloway’s case has gotten national attention, with many people still recalling the disturbing details of the unsolved case.

“The fact that it went on and on and on without closure, without being solved just feels like an open wound,” said Mayor Stewart Welch Mountain Brook Mayor. “There is nobody here, certainly of my age or people that were around at the time, that have forgotten this case.”

Beth Holloway has worked tirelessly over the years to get justice for her daughter Natalee. Holloway’s fight for justice is recognized by local leaders in Alabama, including the governor.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted a statement Thursday morning commending Beth Holloway’s persistence to obtain justice for her daughter.

Joran van der Sloot’s extradition to Birmingham, Alabama — Natalee’s home for her 18 years — is significant. Criminals like him are deceptive & vicious. Alabama moms like Beth Holloway are stronger. Her commendable persistence to obtain justice for Natalee is FINALLY paying off. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 11, 2023

“Everybody wants to keep hope that there is finally some sort of justice based on this tragedy and give credit that after all these years that the justice system can work in this country,” said Paul Demarco Former Alabama House Representative.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Birmingham declined to comment on Holloway’s statement or the potential extradition of Van der Sloot.

Van der Sloot is currently in a maximum-security prison in the Andes serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores.

