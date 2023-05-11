Lockheed Martin, Crenshaw County Schools partner on student training opportunity

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lockheed Martin is making an opportunity available for high school students in Crenshaw County. Thirty students completed a six-day training course to earn Alabama industrial development training certificates, opening up the potential to be future Lockheed employees.

Steven Frailey with Lockheed Martin said this was this a chance to help give graduates new opportunities that didn’t used to be there.

“There’s a gap that I think that exists in the community today with kids graduating. When I graduated high school the two choices really were you can go to college or you can go to the military,” he said.

Twenty students interviewed with Lockheed Martin before the ceremony. Frailey said many showed great potential.

It was an opportunity many students like Keegan Crawford from Highland Home High School say they couldn’t pass up.

“For years I’ve always wanted to do something in engineering, and when I heard about Lockheed Martin, I felt like this was going to be my moment, so I took the opportunity and now I’m here and I hope to get the job,” said Crawford.

Crenshaw County Schools Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne said he is grateful the students had this opportunity.

“Great experience, great partnership with Lockheed. I can’t say enough great things about Lockheed Martin and what they’ve done and provided for our students,” said Hawthorne.

This is the first partnership between Lockheed Martin and Crenshaw County Schools.

