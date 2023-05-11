Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lockheed Martin, Crenshaw County Schools partner on student training opportunity

Opportunity for Crenshaw County School students
Opportunity for Crenshaw County School students(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lockheed Martin is making an opportunity available for high school students in Crenshaw County. Thirty students completed a six-day training course to earn Alabama industrial development training certificates, opening up the potential to be future Lockheed employees.

Steven Frailey with Lockheed Martin said this was this a chance to help give graduates new opportunities that didn’t used to be there.

“There’s a gap that I think that exists in the community today with kids graduating. When I graduated high school the two choices really were you can go to college or you can go to the military,” he said.

Twenty students interviewed with Lockheed Martin before the ceremony. Frailey said many showed great potential.

It was an opportunity many students like Keegan Crawford from Highland Home High School say they couldn’t pass up.

“For years I’ve always wanted to do something in engineering, and when I heard about Lockheed Martin, I felt like this was going to be my moment, so I took the opportunity and now I’m here and I hope to get the job,” said Crawford.

Crenshaw County Schools Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne said he is grateful the students had this opportunity.

“Great experience, great partnership with Lockheed. I can’t say enough great things about Lockheed Martin and what they’ve done and provided for our students,” said Hawthorne.

This is the first partnership between Lockheed Martin and Crenshaw County Schools.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Macon County resident Stanley Dixon is accused of fatally shooting James Earl Daniels.
Man charged in fatal shooting, standoff at Tuskegee apartments
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges

Latest News

A bill now awaiting the governor's signature could lead to the construction of a new Alabama...
Lawmakers approve bill that would enable construction of new Alabama Statehouse
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
Lockheed Martin has partnered with Crenshaw County Schools to promote student training...
Lockheed Martin offers student training opportunities