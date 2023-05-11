Advertise
Man wanted for questioning by Eufaula police in restroom incident involving minor
Man wanted for questioning by Eufaula police in restroom incident involving minor(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is wanted for questioning by the Eufaula Police Department following an incident in a public restroom at Lakepoint Resort State Park.

According to police, around 6 a.m., an older man attempted to enter a restroom stall and then look underneath the doorway while a minor was inside.

Officials say the individual left after hearing another person enter the area.

The Alabama Department of Conversation - State Parks Law Enforcement Division is looking into the case.

Therefore, anyone with information on the subject should contact South East District Ranger Jimmy Rodgers at 334-687-8011.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

