May 11 proclaimed as ‘ASU Mighty Marching Hornets Band Day’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed May 11 as “ASU Mighty Marching Hornets Band Day” in the state of Alabama.

The proclamation was made to honor the Mighty Marching Hornets, currently under the direction of Dr. James B. Oliver and Mr. Earnest Harris.

According to the proclamation, the band actively recruits members by “mentoring children through the arts such as music performance, dance and song. In doing so, they promote unity, friendship musicianship and service.”

The proclamation also mentions the band’s “numerous appearances on television shows and their ability to captivate audiences.”

“Whereas, the Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets have has a long tradition of snapping and driving and a history of living by the motto of “The Price of Glory is High,” the proclamation stated.

You can read the full proclamation by clicking this link.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.