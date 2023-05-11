Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

May 11 proclaimed as ‘ASU Mighty Marching Hornets Band Day’

Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets band
Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets band(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed May 11 as “ASU Mighty Marching Hornets Band Day” in the state of Alabama.

The proclamation was made to honor the Mighty Marching Hornets, currently under the direction of Dr. James B. Oliver and Mr. Earnest Harris.

According to the proclamation, the band actively recruits members by “mentoring children through the arts such as music performance, dance and song. In doing so, they promote unity, friendship musicianship and service.”

The proclamation also mentions the band’s “numerous appearances on television shows and their ability to captivate audiences.”

“Whereas, the Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets have has a long tradition of snapping and driving and a history of living by the motto of “The Price of Glory is High,” the proclamation stated.

You can read the full proclamation by clicking this link.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
Montgomery police say four suspects have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of...
4 arrested in teen’s Sunday Montgomery homicide
Macon County resident Stanley Dixon is accused of fatally shooting James Earl Daniels.
Man charged in fatal shooting, standoff at Tuskegee apartments
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges

Latest News

Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than...
$240K in grants awarded to Alabama nonprofits, libraries, schools
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore
This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hitting the road for our latest Hometown Tours destination:...
WSFA’s Hometown Tours series heads to Prattville
Lifetime Prattville resident Linda Lipscomb creates folk art masterpieces and them hangs them...
Prattville woman shares folk art with drivers